McCarthy Bows Before the Big Lie, Axes Cheney, and Begs Trump to Eat Him Last

Republicans are copping a plea to the crime of banishing Liz Cheney even before committing it on Wednesday: Trump made us do it. They perpetrated the lie that the election was stolen, but only to keep him from eating them for breakfast in the midterms.

To keep his job and, he hopes, rise to Speaker in 2023, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has tied himself so tightly to the mast of the ex-president who Rep. Adam Kinzinger memorably described as the passenger on the Titanic “running around trying to find women’s clothing to get on the first lifeboat.”

The man in a skirt behind Trump in that picture is McCarthy. It wasn’t enough to save his knees from being capped that he voted—after the riot—to stop the electoral college count. He now has to silence Cheney, the pedigreed Republican who until now had been third in the leadership and who unacceptably believes conscience has a place in the caucus. Like the Romney family, the Cheneys particularly annoy Trump, whose own brood runs more towards grifting and intrafamily lawsuits than to governing. What’s worse, Cheney outright blamed Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection, insisted the most examined election in history wasn’t stolen from Trump, and warned that to buy into any of it was to “poison our democracy.”