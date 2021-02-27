CPAC in Orlando Looks to Be the Saddest, Stupidest CPAC Yet

I can’t say for sure that this year’s CPAC is even sadder than previous CPACs because I’m not there in person but it sure seems even more steeped in grievance so far and even less grounded in reality.

This is my third year covering the event, but the first year I’ve done so remotely. After last year’s gathering, I had to quarantine for two weeks due to possible COVID exposure. This year, in the midst of canceled weddings, postponed social gatherings and lonely parents, CPAC continues to CPAC while the coronavirus continues to rage. So I should have been grateful not to be there in person after people mostly stared at me in horror last year except for one terrifying blond woman who yelled at me. But I started to feel kind of itchy on Thursday night, like I was missing out after seeing the golden Trump statue with the false idol wearing flipflops.

But then my FOMO was tempered after seeing Jim Acosta surrounded by a group of CPAC’ers screaming at him about how “CNN Sucks” and I decided that perhaps I was lucky to stay in New York City after all. Did I mention that Fox Nation is a major funder, to the tune of $250,000?