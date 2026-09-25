Crane Sent to Clear Fallen Crane Topples Onto Same Home

A crane removing a collapsed crane has collapsed. A family in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had been having their home treated for termites as part of a wider renovation, but as the equipment was lowered onto the property, the crane toppled over. A second crane then lifted the first one. That also collapsed, with both booms hitting the roof of the house. Footage from WPLG 10 and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue shows the moment the crane collapsed and the truck that it stood on toppled over, with its stabilizing feet pulled from the ground. “Luckily, no one was home, and no workers suffered injuries,” fire department spokesman Frank Guzman said. “We called an inspector, and they say it’s an unsafe structure.” The family had reportedly been due to move back into the house soon. “My heart goes out to the family,” said neighbor Michael Fine. “They were so excited to move into this house. Now they have to deal with this tragedy.” He said the family had been working on the home for more than a year.
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