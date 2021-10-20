Upgrade Your Oral Hygiene Lineup With These Discounted Dental Essentials Today

It’s never really a bad time to invest in a new toothbrush (you should be doing this for sanitary purposes every few months by the way) or an at-home teeth whitening system, but today, you can score some dental best-sellers on Amazon for 38 percent off. If you’re out of your go-to Crest Whitening strips (was $48, now $27) or if you’ve never even tried them at all (trust us: they really do work and are totally worth it), now’s the time to add them to your collection and stockpile your backups while they’re steeply marked down. Plus, if you're new to the at-home LED whitening trend, it's a good time to make the investment while select kits are nearly 40 percent off.

Crest White Strips Dental Whitening Kit Was $59.99 Buy at Amazon $ 39.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Crest 3D Professional Effect White Strips Was $47.99 Buy at Amazon $ 27.79 Free Shipping | Free Returns

As mask mandates gradually lift, we'll be showing off our smiles again— which means it's the perfect time to start working on your pearly whites while we're still at home.

