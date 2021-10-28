Andrew Cuomo Charged With Misdemeanor Sex Crime

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor count of forcible touching, a spokesperson for the New York State courts confirmed to The Daily Beast on Thursday.

The news came after a flurry of confusion, and suggestions that the criminal summons had been erroneously issued by the court after a sheriff’s office investigator filed documents summarizing their investigation.

But according to Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for New York State courts, “a Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court.” The statement mirrors what a clerk at Albany Criminal Court told The Daily Beast. The alleged victim’s identity was not provided, and further details of the allegation were unclear.

“As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly,” Chalfen added.

The allegation reportedly stems from a 2020 incident at the Executive Mansion, during which Cuomo allegedly groped an aide. He has denied the charge, as he has denied other accusations of sexual misconduct and unwanted advances as “playful.”

Hours before the charges became public, the Associated Press reported that New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose scathing report on Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment of staffers and other state employees led to his resignation, planned to run for his old job.