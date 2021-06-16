Crocs Are Cool Now (And They Always Have Been)

Scouting Report: Crocs are perhaps the greatest shoes out there. Whether I’m working in a restaurant or wading in the water, I’ll keep wearing Croc’s until they stop making them.

If you’re like me and thought that Crocs weren’t ever going to make it, then we can marvel together at just how much these unique shoes have managed to establish themselves in cities, beaches, rivers and really anywhere that requires the wearing of reliable shoes. Despite being initially written off by some (myself included) as ugly (and they really aren’t), they shouldn’t be. I’ve come to find that Crocs are perfect for pretty much any situation.

Crocs Classic Clog

Crocs are molded from a proprietary foam resin which is frankly unbelievably comfortable to walk on. I’ve done 20,000 step days in crocs where I didn’t once think about my feet. The shoes are durable, too. The foam can take a beating and stay together. The bindings that turn the shoe from sandal into a fully functioning shoe haven't once come loose in my experience. They come in every color imaginable. I wear Crocs primarily as water shoes or as a go-to when I am running a quick errand and don’t want to bother with socks, but the variety of ways I’ve seen Crocs worn is astounding. Just about every cook or baker I’ve ever worked with swears by them, and kitchens are one of the most demanding environments for shoes. If your needs are specific, Crocs makes models that are a little more performance heavy and has slides or flip-flops if the standard pair isn’t enough to satisfy your Crocs craving.

It’s my fault for not putting two and two together when I saw a product that was equally loved by extended family and the hipsters queuing for cappuccinos at fancy coffee shops on the weekends. Maybe I am just a curmudgeon, but these shoes are seriously comfortable and are by far the only shoes I can wear in any condition imaginable. They’ll be on my shoe rack for as long as Crocs keeps making them.

