Crowd Chants ‘F*ck Trump’ During Live Fox News Report Following America's World Cup Win

Moments after the U.S. Women’s National Team took home its fourth World Cup victory, Fox News correspondent Greg Palkot stepped into a Lyon sports bar to get live reaction from American fans who traveled to France for the event.

What could possibly go wrong?

Well…

As first noticed by MoveOn’s Sara Pearl, Palkot began his report from the bar when one man started shouting “Fuck Trump!” Within seconds, the entire bar joined in, chanting loudly in unison. Palkot, meanwhile, continued to deliver his report.

After the chant died down and he talked about the American team’s victory, Palkot began interviewing some of the bar’s patrons to get some real-time reactions to the win. Unbelievably, the oblivious Fox News reporter ended up speaking to the man who started the “Fuck Trump” chant.

“So did you have any doubt whatsoever they were going to lose?” Palkot asked the fan, who was clad in an American flag hat and Nike shirt.

“None, none whatsoever,” the man replied. “Now we need to win in 2020. Democrats! Get that racist out of the White House!”

“They are very happy,” Palkot said as he threw it back to studio. “It is a political thing too, as you can see.”

Fox News anchor Arthel Neville, meanwhile, assured Palkot that he was “off the hook” over the segment and told the reporter to “go get a drink.”

The overt anti-Trump reaction from USWNT fans is not all that surprising considering Trump’s criticisms of star Megan Rapinoe. The president rage-tweeted at Rapinoe after she said she wouldn’t go to the “fucking White House” if the American team won, telling the outspoken team captain she “should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!”

Well, it would appear Rapinoe got the last word. Not only did the team bring home the World Cup, but Rapinoe won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s most valuable player and the Golden Boot as the top goal scorer.