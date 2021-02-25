Crude Cuomo's No Trailblazer, but Just Another of Albany’s Abusive Creeps

New York’s Emmy award-winning governor, Andrew Cuomo, really likes to prop himself up as the “first in the nation” to act, or as the one who’s enacted America’s “strongest” or “best” laws. There was his “first in the nation” free college plan, which was immediately called out as bullshit and has even been more exposed over time. Then, eager to be out front and center as a “feminist governor,” Cuomo hung out his mission accomplished banner after enacting what he called the “strongest anti-sexual harassment [laws] in the nation.”

But they were not even close to the strongest. I should know; I joined six other former state legislative staffers, all of whom are survivors of sexual harassment, abuse, or retaliation, in publicly asking the governor to slow down and bring survivors to the table to meaningfully inform legislation that had glaring loopholes and weaknesses. But instead, he chose to ignore us.

There’s one more thing he certainly is not the first in, and that’s abusing his power and inflicting harm on his staff. Just ask Lindsey Boylan, the former staffer who came out this week with her account of harassment, including a non consensual kiss by her boss’s boss, who also happens to be the most powerful man in the state. After my own experience being forcibly kissed by one of the governor’s political allies I can’t say I was surprised by her allegations, which the governor’s office has categorically denied. Based on her specific and granular claims, though, it appears that Cuomo is no trailblazer or record-setter but just another man using the same infuriating and tired DARVO playbook employed by so many abusers of power.