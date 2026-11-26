SEA SICK Cruise Nightmare Deepens as Hundreds Fall Sick Disaster struck during a 12-night voyage to the Caribbean and the Panama Canal. Stringer ./REUTERS # 3

The number of violently ill passengers and crew aboard a 12-night cruise to the Caribbean and the Panama Canal has dramatically escalated. The Caribbean Princess returned to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday with 268 confirmed norovirus cases—up sharply from the 148 initial illnesses reported to federal health officials four days after the ship’s Nov. 11 departure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 233 of the 2,936 guests—nearly 8 percent—and 35 crew members suffered vomiting and diarrhea, easily clearing the agency’s 3 percent outbreak threshold. Princess Cruises said it isolated sick travelers and “responded promptly by implementing enhanced sanitation protocols across the ship, including comprehensive cleaning and disinfection measures.” Passenger Linda Lombardo described the crew’s intense scrubbing after disembarking in Florida. “Once someone got sick and it was mentioned – cleaning. Everything,” Lombardo told CBS Miami. “Sitting at the casino, everywhere you went. Even by the pool. As soon as you got up, the table was scrubbed.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options