This Little Press Made My Hamburgers So Much Better

Scouting Report: Consistency is the name of the game and this press helps me achieve a perfectly round, perfectly cooked burger everytime I make one.

This summer, I’m planning on grilling a ton. I mean, burgers and hot dogs are just synonymous with summer. Since I’ve become a way better cook (thanks to a year of doing it everyday), I’m looking to take my grilling game to the next level, too. The cool thing is, I recently realized I don’t need an entirely new grill to do it (although who am I kidding, that’d be nice, too). Short of that, this little kitchen gadget is the next best thing.

Cuisinart Adjustable Burger Press Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

I used to think a burger press was unnecessary. Just use your hands and smush it together, I thought. While that certainly does work, does it work well? Absolutely not. Plenty of things in the kitchen are about consistency. After all, for coffee, I measure out the beans, for baking I measure out the ingredients, so for burgers, why shouldn’t the same rules apply?

Consistency is exactly what Cuisinart’s Adjustable Burger Press offers. Unlike other burger presses that are basically a cast iron spatula, this press allows you to adjust to find your perfect hamburger thickness with just the turn of a dial. Because it’s a circle shape mold, it makes a perfectly shaped pattie everytime, which is also way better than my smush it together method. It’s incredibly easy to use: just slip a piece of parchment paper on the bottom, load it up with ground meat, and press away. The burger removes from the non-stick surfaces, no problem, ensuring your burgers are always restaurant quality in appearance.

But if you think about it, appearance isn’t really why a burger is so great. By ensuring the burgers are a certain thickness throughout, cooking them on the grill is way easier and therefore makes better burgers. There’s no extra-rare burgers or extra-well done burgers going around at my place. Instead, this little press has helped me hone in on the perfect cooking time for each and every burger. I’m thinking I should start a restaurant.

