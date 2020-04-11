If There’s One Thing You Need Right Now, It’s a Waffle Maker

Making breakfast on the weekends is one of my favorite things. It’s nice, I think, to wake up early on Saturday and Sunday and cook a delicious breakfast and make a hot pot of coffee to go with it. Especially during times like right now, where we’re all adjusting to different lifestyles, new routines, at least there is one steadfast constant: waffles are delicious.

And that’s why I think if you get one thing right now, let it be a waffle maker. And let it be this one from Cuisinart. Sure, waffle makers require storage, and it might seem outlandish to devote so much space to something that well, only makes waffles at first. And to that I say: you’re looking at it the wrong way. Waffles bring joy. And this waffle maker makes two waffles at once. Not only that, it has a six-setting control knob so you can have your waffle just the shade of brown you want them, along with a ready indicator light so you’ll know when your waffles are done. Plus, it’s non-stick so it’s easy to remove the waffles without breaking them, and easy to clean up, too.

I’ve been using mine every Sunday. It makes deliciously gooey waffles, with ample indentations for maple syrup, and there are a million different waffle combinations to try. We’re planning to make Matzo Brei waffles for Passover, but classics are chocolate chip, blueberry, I’ve even seen green Matcha waffles before. Whatever your waffle topping or flavoring of choice is, the Cuisinart maker will make a perfect one (or two) every time.

Cuisinart Double Belgian Waffle Maker Buy on Amazon $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

