Cuomo’s Harassment Hypocrisy Is All About Money and Power

“The burden is not on the woman,” Andrew Cuomo told a roomful of people, including me, at NYU in 2015 while promoting New York’s new Enough Is Enough law. “It’s not about, ‘Did the woman say no before she was attacked?’ It’s whether or not the woman said yes.”

Something must have changed in the subsequent years, according to former Cuomo staffer Lindsey Boylan, who says the governor—her boss at the time—kissed her on the mouth after a meeting in 2018, very much without her consent.

At around the same time that Boylan says the governor was sexually harassing her, he was also purchasing Facebook ads bragging that New York’s harassment laws were the strongest in the nation—even as he was refusing to meet with or even acknowledge a group of women who experienced sexual harassment and assault at the hands of his colleagues while working in Albany. Those survivors he ignored formed a working group to call for public hearings on the issue, which Cuomo steadfastly did not support. Instead, he chose to craft his own policy with three other men, one of whom was under investigation for sexual harassment at the time. The hypocrisy is off the charts.