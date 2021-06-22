This Vacation-Ready, One-Piece Swimsuit is On Sale for Prime Day

PRIME DAY 2021

An easy-to-wear one-piece should be in every woman’s carry-on.

Jillian Lucas

Content Lead, Scouted

Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon

I truly believe that everyone should have a swimsuit that they feel great in. This ruffled, V-neck one-piece from CUPSHE can do just that. It’s incredibly flattering, with over 9,500 reviews on Amazon, and comes in 20 different colors. It’s the perfect thing to pack on a trip for vacation or to just wear while lounging by the pool.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.