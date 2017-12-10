Cy Vance’s Newest Excuse for Not Prosecuting Harvey Weinstein Gets the Law All Wrong

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s statement Wednesday explaining why his office did not prosecute Harvey Weinstein for sexual abuse in 2015 is confusing, misleading, and incorrect.

According to Vance, his office did not have enough evidence to prosecute Weinstein because there was insufficient proof to support the two charges of Forcible touching and sexual abuse in the third degree. Vance explained that there was insufficient evidence “to prove either crime.” Vance went on to explain that the prosecution “must show” that the accused person touched someone “to degrade them,” or “for sexual gratification.” The only problem with Vance’s explanation is that there is nothing in the criminal statute defining sexual abuse, or the court decisions interpreting that statute, that even remotely requires these facts in order to prove the crime. In fact, Vance appears have conflated the two crimes.

Vance focused exclusively on the crime of forcible touching that does require the defendant to touch someone for the purpose of abusing or degrading that person or to gratify the defendant’s sexual desire. Given the prompt accusation to the police by the complaining victim Ambra Battilana, and the investigation by the police department’s special victim’s unit culminating in her recorded conversation with Weinstein in which he admits he grabbed her breasts — a recording Vance described as “sickening” — the prosecution had a very strong case of forcible touching.

But the elements of the crime of forcible touching have absolutely no bearing or proving the crime of sexual abuse in the third degree. Whether intentionally or not, Vance in his public explanation conflated the two crimes to suggest, misleadingly, that they both contained the same elements and that both require the same proof. But that is completely wrong.

Under the sexual abuse statute – as every New York court has concluded - there are only two elements a prosecutor must prove to convict a defendant of sexual abuse: First, that the defendant made sexual contact with the complaining witness (and touching another’s breasts, buttocks, or even kissing that person constitutes sexual contact), and second, that the person who was sexually touched did not consent. There is nothing in this statute that says anything about the purpose for the sexual contact. The kind of facts that Vance trotted out to explain his claimed inability to prosecute Weinstein are simply not present in the law.

Whether Vance intended to conflate the two charges, or was simply confused, is not and cannot be known. We cannot X-ray his mind to see whether he invented, contrived, or derived his explanation from advice from his staff or from his meeting with Weinstein’s high-powered lawyers, one of whom, Elkan Abramowitz, was Vance’s former law partner, to persuade him to drop the case.

If Vance allowed the sexual abuse case against Harvey Weinstein to go forward, a jury would have convicted Weinstein in about three minutes. After the jury heard the victim’s testimony, and the then heard the “sickening” tape recording, would Weinstein really try to argue that he really didn’t mean to touch her breasts? Would he claim it was an accident? Would he protest that he was just trying to make sure her breasts were real and not fake? The latter claim is what Vance also stated was Weinstein’s explanation (probably an argument originating from Weinstein’s lawyers). But there is nothing on the tape to remotely support any of these contrivances.