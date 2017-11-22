Cyber Monday 2017: Here Are All of the Best Deals

For those of you who want to take advantage of post-Thanksgiving shopping deals but aren’t willing to risk life and limb braving the crowds on Black Friday, perhaps opt for the comparatively tame, virtual option: Cyber Monday, which this year falls on November 27.

As the name implies, “Cyber Monday” is the annual online blowout for the laziest deal-seekers among us and a relatively calm way to stock up on holiday gifts. Because who needs face-to-face contact when Amazon and Walmart can do just as well?

Where to start? The internet is awash with deal roundups. Some online retailers such as Amazon have even taken advantage of the “holiday” by offering discounts early, thereby extending Black Friday into an entire week. ‘Tis the season for Thanksgiving—and money-spending.

Luckily for you, however, Santa has come early: we’ve waded through the noise to find the best deals and deal-roundups this Cyber Monday. Take a tour.

2017's Best Cyber Monday Deals

Amazon is offering impressive discounts on its tablets and Kindles, with devices starting as low as $50.

Google will offer its smart speaker, Google Home, for $79 instead of the normal $129.

Target will offer 15 percent off all its products.

Best Buy will have steep discounts on popular gaming consoles, such as the Xbox One X and Playstation 4.

Walmart has not yet officially released their Cyber Monday deals, but given the impressive selection last year, the retail giant will surely not disappoint.