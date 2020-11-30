Our Favorite Bags From Dagne Dover Are 20% Off for Cyber Monday

These bags have pockets for everything from your cell phone to a water bottle, and then some.

Jillian Lucas

Commerce Editorial Manager

Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Dagne Dover

Sometimes, a brand comes along and just gets it. Dagne Dover is one of those brands. The bags they make have pockets for literally everything you could think of, which makes staying organized the least of your worries. Right now, you can get 20% off sitewide on some of their fantastic bags, like the Vida Tote (which is a personal favorite of mine) or even their line of baby bags. Just use the code SHINEBRIGHT at checkout.

Landon Carryall Bag XL

Down from $215

Buy at Dagne Dover$172

Vida Tote

Down from $145

Buy at Dagne Dover$116

Dakota Backpack Medium

Down from $175

Buy at Dagne Dover$140

