This 75-Inch 4K Samsung TV Is Under $900 for Cyber Monday

- SAMSUNG 75-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in, $898 (Down from $1,198)
- This 75” Smart TV features voice-control through Alexa, built-in streaming apps, and HDR capabilities.
When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can’t pass up the TV deals. If you’re looking to outfit your living room or entertainment space with a larger-than-life TV at a great price, this deal is for you. The Samsung 75-Inch Crystal UHD TV features 4K streaming, voice-assistant connectivity, HDR capabilities and more. And did we mention it’s under $900? That’s 25% off its normal price of over $1,100. You’re gonna want to watch Netflix all day on this.
SAMSUNG 75-inch Crystal UHD TU-8000 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Down from $1,198
