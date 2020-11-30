Our Favorite Affordable Security Cameras Are 23% Off for Cyber Monday

Up to 23% off Wyze Cams

Wyze cams feature 1080p live streaming capabilities, motion/sound recording with free Cloud storage, and night vision. The Wyze Pan can also rotate 360 degrees to cover your whole home.

When it came to finding the right security camera for my apartment, I was naturally skeptical. But upon finding Wyze, I was pleasantly surprised at both the quality of the video and the affordable price tag. Well, Amazon is making home security even more affordable with this deal on both versions of the Wyze cam. They both feature 1080p live streaming, motion-detection alerts, and more. I recommend getting one of each so you can have all your angles covered.

Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor WiFi Smart Home Camera Down from $26 Buy at Amazon $ 20

Wyze Cam Pan 1080p Pan/Tilt/Zoom Wi-Fi Smart Home Camera Down from $38 Buy at Amazon $ 30

