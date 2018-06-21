Cynthia Nixon Bristles at Trump Comparisons on ‘The View’

If Cynthia Nixon is tired of talking about Sex and the City, she seems even more frustrated by those who want to compare her to Donald Trump.

The progressive New York gubernatorial candidate appeared Thursday morning on The View and was subjected to a question she has now fielded repeatedly during her race against incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said that when she saw Nixon’s campaign has merchandise that reads “I’m a Miranda and I’m voting for Cynthia,” she thought, “We’ve got a guy in the White House, a reality star, with no experience and it’s not working out so well as far as I can tell.” She asked, “Do you think your celebrity is going to work against you?”

“Well, what I want to say is, if the comparison is with Donald Trump, I see almost no overlap,” Nixon replied. Whereas Trump is “first and foremost” a “corrupt real estate developer” who inherited his wealth from his father, Nixon said she grew up in New York with a single mom and only started acting at age 12 to help pay for her college. “I don’t think that celebrity is necessarily a bad thing in politics,” she said, echoing the argument she made to Stephen Colbert months ago. “It gives you a platform and it depends on what you do with that platform.”

For Nixon, that has meant fighting for the past two decades for “LGBT equality” and “women’s rights” and “most especially for New York state public schools.”

“It’s not like she’s the first one,” Joy Behar chimed in, defending her guest by citing Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Nixon then suggested that the skepticism over her campaign has more to do with her gender than her celebrity. “We are much more encouraging about men being ambitious,” she said. “And I think the toxic political climate means that when women run for office, celebrity or not, immediately their qualifications, but also their motivations are questioned and indicted.” Though her politics seem to hew closer to Bernie Sanders, Nixon could have easily been talking about Hillary Clinton, who she supported in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary.

By the end of the interview, which also included Nixon calling to “abolish ICE” following the Trump administration’s family separation policy, the hosts returned to Nixon’s second least favorite topic.

“You are sounding like a Nobel Peace Prize winner,” Hostin told Nixon. “We’re talking about Trump getting the Nobel Peace Prize for this North Korea summit. Is there any way that you can pull a summit together with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall so that we can have a Sex and the City 3 ?”

Laughing, Nixon answered, “I’m afraid we’re going to have to film it in Albany.”