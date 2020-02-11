Actress and one-time New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon got a warm welcome when she took the stage ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at his big rally in Durham, New Hampshire, the night before Tuesday’s primary. But at least some Sanders supporters were not thrilled with her message.

“I am so excited. And I am so proud to be here to say that I am all in for Bernie Sanders,” Nixon, who officially endorsed the candidate this past week, began. She then added, “Four years ago, I supported Hillary Clinton for president.”

As the large crowd began to boo in response to that statement, Nixon raised a hand in the air and said, “Oh no, oh no, we are not going to do that here.”

“I supported her because I wanted a woman president and and I thought she was incredibly qualified and I thought she was unbeatable,” Nixon continued. “But it’s four years later.” Whereas she didn’t “think it could happen” then, now that “the world looks entirely different,” she explained that she’s back on board.

Two years ago, when Nixon was running against Andrew Cuomo for governor of New York, she was notably left off Sanders’ list of midterm endorsements. She ultimately lost that primary contest by more than 30 points.

Nixon had Sanders’ crowd back on her side by the end of her short speech. In order to defeat “all the horror that is Donald Trump,” she said, “We don’t need just another politician. We need a hero and that is Bernie Sanders!”