‘Daddy Bernie’ Sanders Admits He Has Spoken With Cardi B

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) revealed Wednesday that he has recently spoken with Cardi B.

Referring to the rapper’s past remarks, including “vote for daddy Bernie,” MSNBC host Ali Velshi asked the 2020 contender about Cardi’s vocal support for his campaign.

“I thank her very much for her support,” Sanders responded. “I spoke to her a few weeks ago. She is very sharp and understands a lot about politics and a lot about history and I'm very appreciative to have her support.”

Cardi B recently tweeted: “I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.”

In a recent Teen Vogue interview, Cardi B said that she was still surveying options in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary field but added: “I’mma always go with Bernie. This is the thing, right? Bernie don’t say things to be cool. Like, there’s pictures of him being an activist from a very, very, very long time [ago].”

At the time she also reportedly indicated that she was interested in long-shot Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH). A spokesperson for Sanders did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the nature of his conversation with Cardi B.