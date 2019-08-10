Dagne Dover Launched a Top-Notch Tech Capsule Collection Including a Laptop Sleeve and Tech Pouch

It’s not hard to be a fan of Dagne Dover, whose high quality, waterproof, and stylish bags cover pretty much any need you might ever have. And I’ve been making great use of their new tech capsule collection (joining their larger laptop collection) for a few weeks now. Most recently, I put Dagne into action while traveling out-of-state for a weekend—and I’m a big fan.

The capsule includes two mainstay tech lifesavers that each come in various sizes (a Dagne staple move): the aptly named Laptop Sleeve and the Arlo Tech Pouch. The Laptop Sleeve comes in a 12-, 13-, and 15-inch size to fit your respectively sized laptop. Right now, mine is sitting in my backpack as a sleeve but the included and detachable strap can turn it into a laptop crossbody in seconds. The inner compartment is set apart from the laptop for valuables or another tech device and the neoprene padding of the sleeve’s body will keep everything safe. On top of that, its waterproof properties mean neither rain (nor ros é , as Dagne likes to point out) can get to it.

For traveling this past weekend, I made major use of the Arlo Tech Pouch—which comes in a small and large size. I filled it up with my Macbook Pro charger, as well as my general portable charger and appropriate cords. It was a perfect way not only to be able to have one thing to grab during my flight where I could find all the power I needed but also in our hotel. The pouch acted as a power station and, as long as I remembered to use it, kept everything organized with myriad pockets, compartments, and loops. An exterior air mesh pocket was great for my charging cord for a quick grab-and-charge.

Generally speaking, the sleeve is my new go-to since it can so easily double as a crossbody when I need to step out of the office with my computer but don’t want to haul everything else along. And the tech pouch is now my on-the-go and at-home cord manager. If you’ve been chewing over a solution to your own cords during commuting or traveling, Dagne just showed up and solved that riddle for you. | Shop at Dagne Dover >

