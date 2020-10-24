The Most Important Thing is to Vote. The Second Most Important Thing is Your “I Voted” Sticker

No matter how you do it, voting will look different this year. You may be voting by mail for the first time, or heading to the polls with PPE. To us, it doesn’t matter how you vote, just that you vote.

We want to celebrate your contribution to our democracy with everyone’s favorite part of filling out a ballot: an “I voted” sticker (and the requisite selfie that follows). To that end, we’ve designed six digital stickers that you can download and flaunt on social media. Whether you’ve got Big Ballot energy or are just ready for 2020 to be over, there’s a badge for you. They’re all free to download so share at will. If you’re posting to social, tag us – we’d love to see how you’re sharing your vote (and may be reposting some of our favorites)!

Big Ballot Energy