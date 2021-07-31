5 Products Scouted Readers Bought Most of This July

This July, I went to the beach. I went on a hike. I had a picnic. Everything I missed out on from last year, you better believe I did it. And it seems like you all were up to similar things. From hiking boots to sun hats, our readers favorite products ranged from everything we needed to get outside and enjoy ourselves. Without further adieu, we present you with what you, our dear readers, bought most of this July.

Packable Sun Hat: Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas is obsessed with this sun hat, and you should be too. It’s almost comically big, and yet it packs down to almost nothing. Jillian writes, “As someone who will be spending as much time as possible at the beach or near a pool, keeping my face and neck from burning is at the top of my priority list. This Baggu hat is now a permanent staple in any beach bag I bring.”

Packable Sun Hat Shop at BAGGU $

Dad Grass Pre-Rolled CBD Joints: Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas said it best: Dad Grass Pre-Rolls are the best way to enjoy CBD. Each pack comes with five or 10 pre-rolled CBD joints, and they burn slowly. But if you’re a habitual smoker they won’t last you very long. But smoking one is a great way to unwind after a particularly stressful day.

Dad Grass Pre-Rolled CBD Joints Shop at Dad Grass $

DripDrop ORS Electrolyte Powder: If these hydration packs can help Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas survive a bachelorette party, they might just help you stay hydrated in any situation. The packs come in multiple flavors, and after drinking one, Jillian felt like she hadn’t drank anything the night before.

DripDrop ORS Electrolyte Powder Shop at Amazon $

Kuhn Rincon Peeler: Eric Huang of Pecking House in Queens swears by this peeler, and you should too. Whether he’s peeling butternut squash or carrots, this is what he reaches for. It takes his cooking to the next level.

Kuhn Rincon Peeler Shop at Amazon $

Danner Trail 2650 Campo’s: These hiking shoes are the most comfortable of any I’ve tried. They are less bulky than hiking boots, yet provide ample cushioning with each step. It feels like I’m hiking on a cloud, instead of over jagged rocks.

Danner Trail 2650 Campo’s Shop at Huckberry $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.