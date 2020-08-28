5 Products Scouted Readers Bought Most of This August

Here at Scouted, we try to make shopping a breeze. Especially now, when you’re not looking for classic summer items, but rather ~2020 summer items~ we know it can be challenging to find exactly what you need. Whether you’re working on your home during this time, or need a face mask you can depend on, during the month of August we covered everything you need to stay safe and turn your home into an ideal spot to be. These are, without fail, the items Scouted readers loved most during the month of August.

Splaqua Anti-Fog Spray: If you’re wearing sunglasses (or just glasses) and a face mask, you’ve probably noticed the glasses can fog up. Thankfully, This anti-fog spray solves that problem with just one spritz (or two if you’re feeling fancy).

Splaqua Anti-Fog Spray Buy on Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bottle Bright Tablets: Instead of drinking out of a dirty water bottle, clean it! It’s super easy, especially with these tablets. Just plop one in and it’ll take care of the rest.

Bottle Bright Tablets Buy on Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Guardsman Watermark Removing Cloth: Say goodbye to ring stains (and worrying about ring stains) with these cloths. Just rub against the grain and your furniture will be looking brand new in no time.

Guardsman Watermark Removing Cloth Buy on Amazon $ 5 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bodum Double-Wall Glasses: These double-walled glasses from Bodum have excellent insulation meaning that while the inside is kept nice and hot, the outside is cool to the touch so you can sip on your hot beverages all day long.

Bodum Double-Wall Glasses Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tempt Me Women’s One Piece Swimsuit: Swimsuit shopping has never been easier. Scouted Contributor Wendy loves this one because “First, it’s true to size and fits perfectly. Second, it provides adequate support which is so important but often overlooked (or messed up).”

Tempt Me Women’s One Piece Swimsuit Buy on Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

