5 Products Scouted Readers Bought Most of This June

This June, I spent more time outside than I have in...a year. Whether it was grilling, making pizza, or just hanging out, you can bet I was back there doing the thing. And it seems like you all were, too. Face masks are finally off the list and outdoor gear is back on: this is what you all, our dear readers, bought most of this month.

Gozney Roccbox: If there’s one thing I’m most excited for this summer, it’s using this pizza oven in my backyard every weekend. Not only is it easy to use, my pizza has never tasted better. It tastes like it was made in the pizzeria around the corner, not the tiny oven in my backyard.

Dyson V15 Detect: People, Dyson’s latest vacuum uses lasers to help you clean more effectively and efficiently. But that’s not all, it also has a computer that counts the size and amount of particles the vacuum is sucking up, so you don’t have to depend on eyesight alone to see if your floor is clean.

Fultext Wireless Bluetooth Headband: Scouted Contributor Angela Johnson writes that this little gadget she got for Mother’s Day literally saved her marriage. The headband has headphones, and it is flexible, breathable and machine washable. She just loads up her favorite sleepytime playlist and hits snooze.

Cuisinart Burger Press: I used to think a burger press was unnecessary: just use your hands and smush it all together, I thought. Well, after trying this, a burger press isn’t just necessary, it’s essential. This little gadget helps keep my burgers restaurant quality—so much so that I’m thinking of opening a restaurant.

Weber Grill Pan: Scouted Contributor Hannah Sellinger is a self-described “grilling person.” Even though she has honed her techniques, there’s one constant problem—food falling through the grates. Well, not anymore. Thanks to this pan, Hannah is cooking up a storm in her backyard, and not losing any food while doing so.

