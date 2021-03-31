5 Products Scouted Readers Bought Most of This March

In March we celebrated one year of the pandemic, which was a strange thing to celebrate. We asked our colleagues what their favorite pandemic purchases were, and we even rounded up our team’s favorite face masks. Spring is nearly here, and March graced us with some of the nicest days in the park we’ve had in a while. But most of all, these were the items Scouted Readers loved most during the month of March.

Reversible House Shoes: Who says it’s too late for a nice pair of slippers? The Daily Beast’s Chief Product Officer Lauren Bertolini said this was the best thing she bought the entire pandemic. She loves that they are machine washable and super soft. She even bought another pair so she wouldn’t have to give them up on laundry day.

Reversible House Shoes Buy at topdrawer $ 59

The Zenbu Mask: My new favorite face mask has a nose wire that won’t budge under any circumstances. The Zenbu Mask from Graf Lantz has an origami shape, plus “darts” on each side to ensure a secure fit. It comes in plenty of different colors, and even a “petite size” if you have a small face.

The Zenbu Mask Buy at Graf Lantz $ 22

Strawberry Chill Original CBD Gummies: Scouted Contributor G. L. DiVittorio prefers Not Pot for her CBD needs. Not only does the brand make gummies that make her feel like she’s taking “an extended deep breath,” but they also donate a margin of profits to the Not Pot bail fund, a way to combat mass incarceration directly related to the racially disparate enforcement of cannabis laws.

Strawberry Chill Original CBD Gummies Buy at not pot $ 40

Woolzie Wool Dryer Balls: Did you know that dryer sheets are not great for you? As a swap, Corinna Williams of Celsious Laundromat in Brooklyn told me that these dryer balls are where it’s at. Not only are they chemical free, they help your dryer work more efficiently and effectively, too.

Woolzie Wool Dryer Balls Buy at Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Eufy HomeVac: Scouted Contributor Brigid Barber realized a small vacuum was just what she needed. This one is about the size of a water bottle, boasts enough suction power to clean up any mess, and is extremely precise, so no fleck of dust gets left behind.

Eufy HomeVac Buy at Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

