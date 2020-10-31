5 Products Scouted Readers Bought Most of This October

Fall is now in full swing and that means a few things. It’s flu season (get your flu shot people!), we are (still) working from home, and it’s also sweater weather. During the month of October, we covered everything you might need to make your home a cozy place to stay safe, healthy and productive all the while. These are the items Scouted readers loved most during the month of October.

Beekeeper’s Naturals Spray 95% Bee Propolis Extract: This spray is what Scouted Contributor Maria Cassano uses to stave off illness. She writes, “Since I’ve added this throat spray to my health regimen as well, I haven’t gotten sick once. Not even during flu season.” All you do is spray it in your mouth, “kind of like candy.”

Mongolian Cashmere Crew: Quince might just be Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas’ new favorite brand. She loves how “Quince cuts out the middleman and sources directly from the factory, helping to keep the production cost down and in turn make it more affordable for the consumer. Nothing they carry, save for the fine jewelry and select leather goods, is over $100.”

MCsquares Dry-Erase Stickies: Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas can’t get enough of these reusable sticky notes. What she especially loves about them is that if she bumps into one, her “all-important notes won’t get erased by accident. Having these around is like having an arsenal of mini whiteboards that can go practically anywhere.”

Ultra Soft Black Face Mask: Scouted Contributor Chloe Valentine Toscano thinks Masqd makes the perfect face mask. They come complete with a “filter pocket (filters sold separately), adjustable nose wire, and soft, stretchy cotton ear loops,” and the fabric itself is “lightweight, antimicrobial, and easily washable cotton.” Best of all, they make them in tons of different styles.

Just CBD Shot: Scouted Contributor Steven John loves this CBD shot for edging closer to homeostasis. It works so well that within a few minutes of drinking,he finds himself “feeling less hurried, better able to focus on a single task, and overall chilled out.”

