The Best Things The Daily Beast Staff Bought for Quarantine

Face masks, inflatable pools, patio heaters: these are all things we never thought we’d have to buy in 2020 and yet, our shopping carts were full of them. Because 2020 was unlike any shopping year ever, we asked our fellow employees what their favorite pandemic purchases have been. The answers ranged from slippers (the new work shoe) to kitchen appliances, to workout gear, and so much more. Here are The Daily Beast Staffers' most precious pandemic purchases.
CAMBIVO Large Yoga Mat
I started doing Melissa Wood Health method which is a yoga/pilates fusion (and she's great). It's low impact but still super effective. I recently picked it up because I was having a hard time motivating myself to do anything in the cold, and this was gentle without having to like, jump around my apartment. So, I bought this extra large yoga mat and I love it because it carves out a little gym-feeling space in my small apartment. But the best part is when I’m done, I can just roll it up! The class plus the mat got me doing a little something every day, and making me feel more like myself again. —Madison Azevedo, Design Lead, Brand Strategy
Reversible House Shoes
I wanted comfortable slippers to wear around the house now that I'm home all of the time. I was struggling to find something that was machine washable, and was totally soft—no lip on the heel or strap—because I have big feet and have a hard time finding slippers that fit. These have been the perfect solution. I bought my first pair in July and wear them literally every day. I bought a second pair in December so that I wouldn't have to give them up on laundry day. Even with everyday wear, seven months later they're in pretty good shape. The bottoms are wearing slightly thin, but they've kept me from wearing holes in all of my favorite socks. —Lauren Bertolini, Chief Product Officer
Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest Under Desk
I love this thing. It turned my dining chair into a viable desk chair. The memory foam is comfy on the feet and slopes differently on either side so that you can get the perfect angle, plus the non-skid bottom keeps it from slipping around. And I haven't tested this scientifically, but somehow my dogs' light hair doesn't stick to or show on the dark velvet surface. —Heather Dietrick, CEO
Women’s Daybreak Scuffs
I cannot function with cold feet, so it’s fair to say I’ve only taken these off to sleep, drive, and shovel snow since September. If they had an odometer, there are about 10,000 miles on these scuffs, much of those from managing two virtual school children. A previous pair wasn’t this rugged—my dog was unable to resist attacking the outer fleece. Luckily, these seem to be Terrier-resistant. —Erin Friar, Morning Editor
NINJA Hot and Cold Brewed System
I spent months looking at espresso makers before finally pivoting to this coffee pot. It has a built in milk frother that satisfies my latte cravings (because let's be honest—the foam is the best part), makes cold brew for my boyfriend, and has the ability to brew a single cup for the perfect afternoon pick-me-up. It even has a separate filter basket for tea. It’s by FAR the best purchase I've made. —Julia Hall, Junior Designer
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
I’m a huge fan of fried foods which, unfortunately, are usually super unhealthy. With the air fryer I can eat a much healthier version of sweet potato fries, chicken tenders, etc. The best thing I’ve made so far was buffalo chicken wings for the Super Bowl. I was worried it was going to take up a ton of space because I’ve got a small kitchen but this one is only slightly taller than my toaster and I’m able to store it out of sight which is nice. —Paige Hart-Smith, Executive Director, Sales
Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3
I wanted a good Bluetooth speaker to make outdoor hangouts with friends more fun. It needed to be durable with good sound quality at both high and low volumes. I missed bars and live music, and the speaker I did have lasted about as long as a hummingbird and played about as loud. I bought the Ultimate Ears Megaboom, which is hefty and waterproof and boasts a long battery life. It works great in my backyard, the park, or my room. —Blake Montgomery, Breaking News Editor, Reporter
Capital Losses
Many of us have been forced to look at our home cities with newfound appreciation as the furthest we could go from home were wandering its neighborhoods. The best thing I got my hands on during the pandemic has been Capital Losses, one of the best coffee-table books ever. It was put together by the recently deceased Smithsonian historian James Goode about the architectural wonders that no longer exist in our nation’s capital. It is a gift with rich returns any time I open it before or after one of my walks. —William O’Connor, Travel Editor
Le Creuset 6 ¾ Oval Dutch Oven
I have had my small, 4.5 quart round Le Creuset for a few years now, and I love how it evenly distributes heat, how durable it is, how easy it is to clean, AND that you can use it on the stove top or in the oven. This year I decided to invest in a larger, oval shaped 6 3/4 quart le creuset and it's one of my favorite kitchen tools now. The oval shape allows for things like whole chickens or pork shoulders to fit very nicely when baking or braising, and the larger capacity just allows me to cook larger quantities of food (since we are working from home now and cooking almost every meal this is essential). Also my smaller round dutch oven fits perfectly inside the larger oval dutch oven for great storage. —Ali Philippides, Senior Product Manager
Men's Serious Sweats Sherpa Lined Sweatpants
The pandemic has meant long periods of time indoors with nowhere to go, especially during the colder months. Since big boy pants don’t make sense as everyday wear in that context, I’ve retreated to pairs of Lands End sherpa-lined serious sweats. It feels like someone skinned a Muppet and turned its pelt into the warmest and most comfortable pieces of clothing I own. —Adam Rawnsley, Reporter
Casper Weighted Blanket
I finally bought into the weighted blanket hype in late 2020 and have become a true believer since then. The Casper weighted blanket is soft, cozy, and keeps me warm even during this harsh winter. It's quickly become my go-to blanket whether I'm napping or relaxing. —Davon Singh, Creative Strategy Coordinator
Oval Wall Mirror With Shelf
I’m very excited about this entryway thing I just bought which has enough hooks to hold my dog’s leash on one side and my masks on the other. Plus, I make sure I catch a glimpse of my masked face in the mirror before heading out. — Mandy Velez, Assistant Managing Editor
Ember Mug 2
Have you ever poured yourself a hot cup of coffee in the morning, set it down on your desk and then totally forgot to drink it for the next hour until it's cold and unappetizing? This self-heating mug completely solves that problem. Also, it's great for hot toddies. —Matt Wilstein, Senior Writer
Align Pant 25”
I've always been a loyalist when it comes to Lululemon pants for working out and casual weekend wear, but typically went for styles designed for running like the Fast and Free Tight. When I was pregnant, I wanted a pair of comfortable leggings that would stretch with me. Every Google search result led me to articles about Lululemon's Align II pants. I stocked up on a few pairs then and they're still my go-to leggings for lounging, working from home, running to the grocery store (with a mask!) and yoga. They're made of Lululemon's Nulu fabric, which is matte rather than shiny like other activewear, and really feels just as they describe it: buttery-soft —Samantha Winkleman, SVP Strategy & Growth, Standalone Products
