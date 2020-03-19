Here’s How The Daily Beast Staff Has Been Staying Sane

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

This has been a trying time and no one has all the answers. Our daily routines have been disrupted, and Zoom video calls have become a new normal. I think we’re all starting to feel the effects of having more free time and spending more time indoors. But that doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing. To help you get inspired to make the most of the time you might be spending indoors, here’s a round-up of the ways the Daily Beast Staff has been coping, from gardening, to home gym improvements, and even bubble baths.

Burpee Seed Starter Tray I’m planting a garden for the first time in my life. I got a little indoor kit where I can grow seeds. Started with cucumbers, lettuce, carrots, and beets. Happy to report that the seeds have started to sprout! —Ali Philippides, Senior Product Manager Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Knitter’s Pride Knitting Needles I’m keeping up with my knitting. These are my favorite knitting needles and I have multiple sizes. For beginners, I was told by a veteran knitter that contrary to popular belief, it’s actually nicer to start with a larger size to get a feel for the work, so I recommend size 8. —Leya Kayas, AdOps Associate Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Emma by Jane Austen Reading Emma was like watching Clueless, only with more emphasis on the societal niceties observed by Victorian-era England and sadly less on the never-aging Paul Rudd. It follows the story of Emma Woodhouse, a spoiled and vain woman who attempts to play match-maker for nearly everyone she meets, to disastrous effects. In typical Austen form there is a villainous aunt, a best-friend/love interest, and an intense focus on the marriage prospects of every woman under the age of 30. Universal is releasing the 2020 movie Emma as early as March 20th, so now is the best time to catch up on a classic. —Suzanne Figures, Head of Research & Analytics Buy on Amazon $ 7 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Healthyoga ProGrip Nonslip Yoga Mat My fiance and I live in a pretty small one bedroom and have been doing workout videos together in the living room, and by small I mean our mats overlap and at times it feels like a game of Twister but we’re making it work. —Geri Dembicer, Director, Account Management Buy on Amazon $ 58 Free Shipping | Free Returns

AmazonBasics High-Density Round Foam Roller I’ve been doing plenty of Yoga, especially breath work. I like this foam roller. You don’t need a nice one, but do pay attention to the density. Higher density foam is a much more intense massage. —Kenan Banks, Software Engineer Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Majestic Pure Dead Sea Mud Mask I’m taking this time to do a ton of face masks. I’m going to emerge from the cocoon of this isolation a glowing angel with baby skin. —Emily Levin, Creative Director, Brand Strategy Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Disney+ I’ve been watching all of the Avengers movies, in order on Disney+. I’ve never seen any of them and had lots of FOMO when the end game came out. —Julia Hall, Junior Designer Buy on Disney + $ 7

Cravings by Chrissy Teigan I’ve been cooking a ton. Trying to take myself through the full Chrissy teigen cookbooks. I have both: Cravings and Hungry for More. Since I have some extra time in the morning, I can do recipes that take a little longer or require some time to marinate.Honestly, I have a ton of favorite recipes from her, but today I’m trying her Soy-Garlic Fried Ribs. —Charissa Isidro, Associate Social Media Editor Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mr. Bubble Original Bubble Bath One of my favorite bath products is Mr. Bubble. It reminds me of being a kid and I don’t have to worry about using a bunch of it like some of the more expensive bath bombs and stuff. You really can’t beat a good bubble bath. —Jillian Lucas, Commerce Editorial Manager Buy on Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CBS All Access We’ve been watching Survivor from the beginning (CBS All Access has all 39 (!) seasons) because it makes us feel good to see people surviving in the elements. The dynamics season to season are also interesting studies in human psychology. —Alex Israel, Creative Strategist Buy on CBS All Access $ 10

Apple Pencil I finally have time to do more illustration and art. I recommend getting an Apple Pencil so you can draw on your iPad. There are tons of drawing apps out there, but I use Procreate. —Rebecca Tulis, Product Designer Buy on Amazon $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Art Graf Water Soluble Tailors Chalk I’ve been getting some art time in. These highly pigmented color blocks from Portugal are great. The unusual shape makes for all sorts of freedom of expression, and they can be used wet or dry. —Erica Radol, Member Support Buy on Amazon $ 39 Free Shipping | Free Returns

LEGO Star Wars TIE Striker I’ve been building Lego sets my nephews left behind because it helps me concentrate. I really like the Star Wars sets. Will probably order some more. —Adam Rawnsley, Reporter Buy on Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Betty Crocker Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix I got Betty Crocker Yellow Cake Mix, Chocolate Frosting, and Sprinkles and made a cake. It has been a daily dose of delicious joy because yes, we’re all trying to be healthy with our quarantine diets, but if you can’t go outside you also need to treat yourself a little bit. —Samantha Winkelman, VP, Business Development Buy on Amazon $ 1 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.