Daily Life Captured by the Masters of Street Photography

Street Photography: A History in 100 Iconic Images by Daivd Gibson and published by Prestel is a remarkable collection of images that chronically depict quintessential photographs in the realms of street photography. These images were captured by an array of global photographers: Margaret Bourke-White, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Joel Meyerowitz, Gordon Parks, André Kertész, Garry Winogrand, Roger Mayne, and other exceptional photographers that pushed the confines of traditional photography to a quirky and innovative photographic perspective.

David Gibson’s robust introduction traces the history of street photography and through this collection, opens the door for the future of the genre. From pre-war gelatin silver prints to 21st-century digital images, from documentary to abstract, from New York’s Central Park to a mountain city in Mongolia, these photographs capture a sense of reality that can only be spotted on camera. Moments that are often lost during a blink of an eye. These photographs are presented on a double-page spread and accompanied by an informative text about the context of the respective photograph.

