‘Daily Show’ Attacks Colbert, Bee in Campaign for Trump’s ‘Most Dishonest’ Media Awards

The Daily Show just stepped up its campaign to win one of President Donald Trump’s coveted “ MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR.”

Ever since Trump announced the seemingly unconstitutional competition last week—just moments after threatening North Korea with his “bigger button”—on Twitter, late-night hosts have taken it upon themselves to vie for the prizes, which the president said will be handed out at “5:00 o’clock” on Monday.

“Mr. President, Stephen Colbert and Samantha Bee think they’re dishonest and corrupt enough to win one of your coveted fake news media awards,” the voiceover in The Daily Show’s new attack ad says, showing images of those hosts’ “For Your Consideration” ads. “But are they more fact than fiction?”

Instead, the ad implores Trump to reward Trevor Noah, who “covers you very unfairly” and is “literally un-American.”

On his show Wednesday, Colbert unveiled an enormous and very real billboard his show bought in Times Square that puts The Late Show forward in categories such as “Least Breitbarty” and “Smallest Button.”

“Personally, I’m most excited for the Most Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards of the Year, or as we call ‘em in the biz, the ‘Fakies,’” Colbert told his audience, “because nothing gives you more credibility than Donald Trump calling you a liar.”

Bee, meanwhile, hasn’t even had an episode of her show Full Frontal since Trump made his announcement. But that didn’t stop them from asking for consideration in the “Shrillest Reporting” category.

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper, on the other hand, deemed itself “ineligible.”