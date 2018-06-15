‘Daily Show’ Brutally Mocks Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Sad’ Birthday Message to Trump Sr.

Trevor Noah transitioned out of a story about Albert Einstein’s “racist streak” on Thursday night by saying, “Let’s move on from the smartest man the world has ever known to Don Jr.”

Today is President Donald Trump’s 72nd birthday, and as The Daily Show host put it, his son celebrated “in the most normal way possible”: by wishing him a happy birthday on Fox & Friends.

“Happy birthday, Dad, I love you very much. You’re getting absolutely no presents because I figured five grandchildren is enough and what do you get the most powerful guy in the world?” the first son said in the camera Thursday morning. “We love you and I look forward to seeing you soon, because I don’t get to see him that much anymore, that’s the only problem.”

“This is so sad,” Noah said. “You realized that Trump’s son knows the only way his father will see him is if he goes on Fox & Friends.”

Noah joked that Trump would probably watch his son wish him a happy birthday on Fox News and then shortly after tweet, “Happy Birthday, Dad!” out of habit.

“I sort of like this idea of Trump’s family going on Fox & Friends to communicate with the president, you know?” he added. “Next time, Melania should come on and just be like, ‘Donald, please stop leaving the toilet seat. Back to you, Steve Doocy.’”