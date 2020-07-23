The pandemic has made it nearly impossible for Jordan Klepper to do the type of Daily Show field pieces like the one he filed from a Trump rally in Iowa back in February. But the “beautiful boaters” who have hit the high seas to show support for the president have changed all of that.

“It was nice to get out on the road again, of course now the road is a body of water but that’s 2020 for you,” Klepper wrote me in a direct message on Wednesday after before his latest piece aired.

Klepper chartered a boat in New Jersey and joined the fray. He appeared to the only one wearing a mask. “It is a line of Trump boats as far as the eye can see. It really just keeps going,” he said. “It’s like an election polling place in a minority district.” One Trump supporter shouted, “Hey, Fake News, fuck you!” as he whizzed by on his jet ski. Another yelled, “Mask off!” to which Klepper replied, “I’m worried about COVID!”

He also interviewed a “real-deal MAGA yachtsman” he called “Captain John” of Toms River, who spoke to him from his much bigger boat. Asked why the president loves boating so much, the captain explained, “Well, a lot of beautiful women come with the deal, number one, and he loves women.” He said that when he met Trump, he could tell he was “disrobing” the women in the room with his eyes.

“That’s the kind of guy you want in charge,” Klepper responded, before making his new friend rank Trump’s “energy” on a scale from one to 130,000.

“I wonder what the relationship is between the number of flags and mid-life sexual insecurities,” Klepper said later. “One to one?”

“Sure, the rest of the country is suffering through a historic pandemic and a major economic and racial reckoning,” he said. “But out here, for the bare-chested admirals, the jet ski superheroes and the frosé pirates, there’s still only one man suited to be president.”

