‘Daily Show’ Exposes How Trump Fans Have No Idea What ‘Space Force’ Is

Die-hard Donald Trump supporters have been chanting “Space Force” at the president’s rallies in recent days. But do any of them even know what it is?

The Daily Show sent correspondent Michael Kosta down to South Carolina this week to try to answer that question. And the field piece he came back with was one of the funniest the show has produced in years.

“The nation’s media may be focused on kids in cages being ripped apart from their families at the border, but down here in Trump Country, they only wanted to talk about one thing,” Kosta began. “Space Force.”

But when Kosta asked a series of Trump supporters what “Space Force” is, all he got were answers like “something we’ve been missing for a long time,” “a little bit of everything” and, in the words of one older gentleman, a “cloud computer.” That same man was worried that “terrorists” might threaten our “freedom” from space. “I think Space Force could help us prevent the next 9/11,” he said.

While NASA is “only going to tell us what they want us to know,” these Trump fans believe that the president will “tell us the truth about what’s out there.”

And then there was the guy who thought the formation of “Space ISIS” was a real possibility. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense and would be wasting a lot of dollars,” he said. “But at the same time, it’s going to be cool.”

“It’s just a cool name,” Kosta concluded. And that’s “good enough” for them.