Trevor Noah Brutally Mocks Trump for ‘Butchering’ India Speech

Trevor Noah found a lot to make fun of about President Donald Trump’s first state visit to India on Monday. But nothing gave him more pleasure than the mispronunciation-filled speech he delivered to more than a hundred thousand people.

On the one hand, The Daily Show host commended Trump for making an effort to “show the Indian people how much he respects them by trying to speak their language.” But then he added, “It went about as well as you would think.”

After playing a montage of Trump mangling nearly every other word that came out of his mouth, Noah practically fell out of his chair laughing. “Oh man, even if that pronunciation was right, that facial expression was so wrong,” he said. “That looked like the most exercise he’s gotten in decades.”

“Now, after Trump butchered nearly half the Hindi dictionary, Indian Twitter lost their minds,” the host added. “But to those Indians, I say, please, don’t be mad. Trump may not be able to pronounce Hindi words, but he can’t pronounce English words either. He’s an equal opportunity offender.”

On top of that, Noah argued that it would have “been way scarier” if Trump was all of a sudden fluent in the language. He then imitated what that might have sounded like as only he could.

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.