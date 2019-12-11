Trevor Noah Reveals ‘Good News for Trump’ in Impeachment

“I am actually proud of Donald Trump,” Trevor Noah said on Tuesday. “He’s getting impeached, but I didn’t think he’d make it three years, I’m not going to lie.”

According to The Daily Show host, President Trump should be thankful that Democrats only brought two articles of impeachment against him.

“Only two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,” he said, “which means the Democrats are showing a lot of restraint.” In his view, Trump “has done enough crazy shit to merit 2,000 articles of impeachment.”

Just to name a few, the host listed off, “obstruction of justice in the Mueller report, using the presidency to enrich his businesses, the porn star payoffs, flag molestation, the time he looked directly into an eclipse and of course, having Don. Jr.”

“So the good news for Trump is that he’s only facing two charges,” Noah said. “Although in a way, that’s also kind of sad for him. Because Nixon had three articles brought against him, Bill Clinton had four and Andrew Johnson had 11, which means Trump will have the smallest impeachment of all time.”

“You know that’s going to make him insecure,” he continued, imagining Trump saying, “It’s not about the size of impeachment, it’s about the friction of the conviction.”