Now that his initial shock has worn off, Trevor Noah spent Monday’s episode of The Daily Show digging into why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down from their official royal duties.

The host began by discussing the big family meeting at the Queen’s “country house” that was attended by all of the major players except for Markle, who conference called in. “And I’ll be honest, I don’t blame Meghan for not going,” Noah said. “Because nothing good happens when white people invite you to the countryside. We’ve all seen Get Out, we know how this shit ends!”

As for why the couple made their decision, Noah said that the “reality” of royalty has been “far from a fairy tale” for Harry and Meghan. After playing a montage of some of the blatant racism she received both from the press and members of the extended royal clan all Noah could say was, “Wow.”

Particularly, he was incensed by the way Markle was depicted in the British tabloid press compared to Kate Middleton. For instance, while the media celebrated Middleton using avocados as a morning sickness cure, when Markle did the same, she was accused of supporting “human rights abuse and drought.”

“Think about it. Prince Andrew is over here having sleepovers at Jeffrey Epstein’s house and the British press is like, ‘Meghan Markle ordered guacamole!’” Noah said. “So it’s completely understandable that Harry and Meghan would want to step away from all of this hate in the U.K.”