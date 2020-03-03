As good as things might be looking for former Vice President Joe Biden on the eve of Super Tuesday, Trevor Noah reminded viewers on Monday that “doesn’t mean it’s a done deal.”

“He still has opponents in this race,” the Daily Show host said. “Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and billionaire-in-a-booster-seat Mike Bloomberg.”

But the “most difficult opponent” for Biden to overcome, Noah argued, is “himself.”

With that, the host cut to a series of gaffes Biden has continued to make after his big victory in South Carolina. They included the moment when he called Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace “Chuck,” and even more concerningly when he was unable to finish the sentence, “All men and women are created…” When he couldn’t find the word “equal,” Biden instead just told supporters, “You know the thing.”

Cringing, Noah replied, “Yo, this is not good. Just in the past 24 hours, Joe has gaffed everything from the name of the TV anchor he was talking to, to the Declaration of Independence.”

The host joked that “interviews are like sex,” adding, “It doesn’t matter how well it goes. If you call the person the wrong name at the end, the whole thing is ruined.”