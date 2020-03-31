Trevor Noah Proves ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Is ’Exactly’ Like Trump

Trevor Noah began Monday night’s edition of “The Daily Social Distancing Show” with “the only story that everybody’s talking about right now.” Of course, he was talking about Tiger King, “the new Netflix series that’s somehow even more viral than COVID-19.”

After binging all seven episodes over the weekend, Noah said he realized a couple of things. “One, this is what happens when white people have no black friends,” he said. “And two, Joe Exotic is not only one of the weirdest people you will ever meet in your life, he could also be president of the United States.”

Over the next seven minutes, the host laid out what makes Joe Exotic and Donald Trump “exactly the same,” from their shared tendency to make everything about themselves to the way they both “see conspiracies everywhere.”

On Trump’s latest theory that hospitals don’t actually need the ventilators that they are desperately pleading for, Noah said, “Yeah, Trump has a good point. All of a sudden, hospitals need way more ventilators than usual. What’s that about?”

Why does he think Joe Exotic is just as “presidential” as Trump? “He’s self-absorbed, he’s disorganized, he’s obsessed with conspiracy theories,” Noah said. “But maybe the most presidential thing about Joe Exotic is that he loves portraying himself as an expert in his field, when the truth is, he has no idea what he’s talking about. He’s just winging it, which again, should feel very familiar.”

“So look, I know Joe Exotic is in prison right now,” he added. “But if he ever somehow manages to get out, I’m hoping that he becomes president of the United States. Because yes, yes, he might be just as crazy as Trump, but at least if he’s in the White House, we’re gonna see tigers.”

