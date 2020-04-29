Trevor Noah Rails Against Mike Pence for Going Maskless at Mayo Clinic

“Because Trump has turned every press briefing into a Joe Biden campaign ad,” Trevor Noah said Tuesday night, “you could be forgiven for not remembering that Mike Pence, the vice president and man from the crosswalk symbol, is technically in charge of the coronavirus task team.”

The Daily Show host took a brief break from roasting the president to turn his attention to Pence, who has not been having the best week so far.

First there was the question he received at Monday’s briefing about the slow pace of testing for the virus. Asked why he promised four million tests in early March and only reached that goal by late April, Pence accused ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl of a “misunderstanding” about the difference between “having a test versus the ability to actually process the test.”

“Ah, I see what Mike Pence is saying,” Noah replied before adding, as Pence, “‘You’re supposed to just have the tests, not use them. You know, like a penis.’”

But things only got worse for the vice president on Tuesday when he visited the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and broke protocol by refusing to wear a mask.

“In fact, it seems like they told him to and he didn’t want to wear a mask,” Noah said. “So I guess he was just like, ‘It’s OK everybody, I don’t believe science.’”

“Dude, c’mon, what are you doing?! Wear a mask!” the host added. Revealing a photo of Pence in a full S&M leather face mask, he joked, “We know you have one at home.”