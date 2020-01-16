After joking that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held onto the impeachment articles against Trump “tighter than Mike Pence’s sphincter in a room with two women,” Trevor Noah previewed what could happen next now that she has finally delivered them to the Senate.

“The big fight is now going to be about whether or not the trial will include new witnesses and new evidence,” the Daily Show host said. “Because you see just yesterday we learned new details about Trump and his shady dealing with Ukraine.”

He was talking about the latest bombshell developments surrounding Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas who appears to have flipped on Trump, sharing new documents and text messages that further implicate the president, including a handwritten note on hotel stationery that lays out the whole thing.

“Seriously?” Noah asked. “They wrote down the plot of their crime and then kept it? That is a literal paper trail. Why would you do that?”

“Only Donald Trump would hire henchmen who are also into scrapbooking,” he added. “They’re like a bunch of criminal Martha Stewarts. Also known as Martha Stewarts.”