‘Gossipy Bitches’: Trevor Noah Takes on World Leaders’ Video Mocking Trump

Trevor Noah presented something that “nobody has seen before” on Wednesday night’s edition of The Daily Show: “a bunch of world leaders, caught on camera laughing at America’s president behind his back.”

In the candid video footage, released overnight, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can be seen and heard mocking President Trump—though not by name—alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Referring to one of the American president’s unhinged press conferences, Trudeau says, “I just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

“Man, that video is amazing for two reasons,” Noah said in response. “One, it is crazy that we were able to hear a private conversation between major leaders. Like, did they not know this was happening?”

“And two, that when world leaders get together, they’re gossipy bitches just like the rest of us,” he continued. “I thought after meetings with Trump, world leaders would be like, ‘OK, we need to go back and draw up a new treaty.’ Instead, they’re out here like, ‘What was he wearing?’”

Asked about the video earlier in the day, Trump called Trudeau “two-faced” and decided to head back to Washington early from the NATO summit in Britain. Trump was later caught in his own hot-mic moment, giving himself a compliment by saying, “That was funny when I said the guy’s two-faced, you know that.”