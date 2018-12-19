‘Daily Show’ Rounds Up Trump’s Year of Verbal Diarrhea

Among Donald Trump’s most famous quotes is this one from a campaign rally in 2015: “I know words, I have the best words.”

For the second consecutive year, The Daily Show has put out its compilation of those “best words” from a president of the United States who can often be seen struggling with his enunciation, especially on those rare occasions when he’s forced to read from a script.

The 2018 edition of Trump’s “best words” includes memorable moments like that time he referenced “Obamna” amnesty or referred to Michael Avenatti as Michael “Aviante.”

Often, Trump would say the wrong thing and then try to pass it off as a viable alternative, for instance during the State of the Union when he accidentally called I.C.E. agent Celestino “C.J.” Martinez “D.J.” before saying, “He goes by D.J. and C.J., he said call me either one.”

After his midterm election defeat in the House, Trump said his party “significantly beat expectations in the House for the midtowm and midturn elections year.” And of course, his utter inability to pronounce the word “anonymous.”

At least he never makes similar mistakes on Twitter.