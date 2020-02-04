‘Daily Show’ Trolls the Hell Out of Trump Supporters in Iowa

It’s been nearly three years since Jordan Klepper stepped down as a correspondent on The Daily Show. So it was a special occasion when he traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, to interview Donald Trump supporters about his imminent impeachment acquittal for Monday night’s episode.

“While all eyes there have been on the Democratic candidates, a certain recently-impeached former reality-TV star showed up in town to get his own cup of Iowa nice,” Klepper said before showing a series of interviews with MAGA-heads outside the president’s rally Thursday night.

He wanted to know what Trump’s most die-hard fans made of the impeachment trial and its lack of witnesses. They were quick to call it a “joke,” a “shitshow,” and a “sham,” but when Klepper said that if Trump “didn’t do anything” we “should let everybody testify,” they got a bit confused.

When one man called John Bolton a “liar,” Klepper suggested, “There should be a system set up where he takes an oath and under oath he tells the truth, otherwise he’s punished.” When the man agreed, he added, “And maybe there’s a judge who’s put in charge, like the highest judge in the land, appointed by a Republican, and then we can all hear what he has to say.

“Would you be for a system like that?” Klepper asked, to which the man answered, “Sure.”

Then there was the woman in the bedazzled American flag bandana who said she had “read the transcript” at Trump’s request before adding, “not verbatim, but I’ve read the transcript, meaning like, I’ve watched everyone read it on the news.” She asked Klepper, “Have you read the transcript?”

“I have,” he answered. “Spoiler alert: he asked a foreign country to interfere in our election. It’s crazy, right? It’s fucking crazy!”

“You can tell he hasn’t done anything wrong, just by his demeanor. I mean, he would be trying to hide things,” another woman said. When Klepper pointed out that Trump is actively blocking witnesses from testifying and withholding documents from Congress, she admitted, “I don’t care.”

