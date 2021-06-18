Jordan Klepper Gets Into Heated Confrontation With MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell

Unlike Jimmy Kimmel, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper couldn’t get the MyPillow guy to come to him. So he did what he does best and went to the MyPillow guy.

In his latest field piece from MAGA world, the long-serving correspondent traveled to Mike Lindell’s “free speech Woodstock” in Wisconsin with the hope of interviewing some of the election truthers who are still holding out hope that Donald Trump will return to the White House this summer. He likely never could have imagined that he would end up spending several minutes confronting Lindell himself before he took the stage to spread his 2020 lies.

Asked by Klepper if he still believes Trump will be reinstated as president in August, Lindell said, “Absolutely.”

“This is the crime of the century you’re describing and they came to the MyPillow guy,” Klepper said, expressing skepticism that Lindell actually obtained evidence that could overturn the election. “Is this helping, Mike?” he asked. “Ginning all this up?”

“Do you know what this is doing?” Lindell replied.

“It’s perpetuating anger, fear and attacking our democracy,” Klepper shot back without missing a beat.

As Lindell ranted about “machines, vaccines, the border and Jesus,” Klepper brought the conversation back to the very real death threats against election officials that his continued campaign has inspired.

“If August doesn’t happen, what do you say to these people?” Klepper asked in the end. He was met with more nonsense about ongoing “audits” in the states—including, apparently, the states Trump won—and more empty promises about Trump’s triumphant return.

“So there’s a plan,” Klepper said. “It’s like watching that Bigfoot show. They don’t find Bigfoot at the end, but if you tune in next week, maybe it’s going to happen.”

Lindell had no response to that besides saying, “You guys are horrible” as he stormed off.

