Jordan Klepper Takes on ‘Million MAGA’ Marchers Who Think Trump Won

Just because the election is over doesn’t mean Jordan Klepper is going to stop his grand mission to expose the stupidity of some Trump voters.

After attending an “eerily quiet” Pennsylvania rally the week before Election Day that in retrospect spelled doom for the current president, Klepper brought his Daily Show crew to the “self-proclaimed and self-counted Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C. this past weekend to take the temperature of the thousands of mostly mask-less die-hard Trump supporters (including a number of white nationalists) who turned out to protest democracy.

To an older couple who said they were there to “celebrate the winning of Donald Trump,” Klepper said, “You’re four years too late!” He argued with people who claimed some nefarious actors were “changing votes” or even worse, allowing “dead people” to cast ballots.

“Should Trump have appealed more to the dead person vote?” the comedian asked at one point.

Overall, the people he encountered seemed more riled-up and angrier than those he interviewed at pre-election rallies over the past year. And in turn, Klepper got more frustrated with them for refusing to acknowledge reality. When he came across a Confederate flag with “Trump 2020” written across it, he told the man waving it, “Buddy, you don’t know how to pick a winner. You might as well put a Jets hat on.”

And this time, Klepper even found some Trump supporters who have joined the president in turning on Fox News. “What happened to Fox? Was it their COVID coverage that turned you off?” he asked two women in Trump cowboy hats. When they admitted that they still like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, he added, “So just two hours every day of Fox News, otherwise it’s a complete boycott.”

“I have one word for you, Fake News: Fuck you!” another woman shouted into Klepper’s camera. Over her shoulder, he pointed out that that was actually two words before asking, “Can no one in the MAGA-world count?”

For more, listen to The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper on The Last Laugh podcast.