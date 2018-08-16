With Omarosa Manigault-Newman out there promoting her new book by teasing an alleged tape of Donald Trump saying the “N-word” during his Apprentice days, Trevor Noah brought out The Daily Show’s “very own ‘N-word’ expert” Roy Wood Jr. Wednesday night to make sense of the controversy.

Wood began by saying he feels like “we’ve come full circle.” Whereas now he’s hoping Trump didn’t say the “N-Word,” he spent “eight years hoping Obama would.” He apparently doesn’t count the time Obama talked about the word on Marc Maron’s podcast.

“But for President Trump, if a recording came out of him using the ‘N-word,’ the fallout would be catastrophic,” Noah suggested.

“You really think so?” Wood asked. In that case, he presented some “exclusive” tapes of Trump saying “racist” things like calling Mexicans “rapists” and declaring a ban on Muslim immigrants. When the host pointed out that those are all things Trump said “in public,” Wood explained, “That’s my point, Trevor! You don’t need to wait for a secret tape to prove Trump is a racist. He’s been saying shit like this in public for years.”

“I don’t need footage of The Rock in the gym to prove he works out,” Wood continued. “Have you seen his arms?”

“I don’t give a damn about what an ‘N-word’ tape would mean for Donald Trump,” he added. “I care about what it would mean for black people.” He expressed the fear that Trump’s use of the word would only “embolden” his supporters to do the same: “The floodgates will open.”

Wood ended the segment by predicting that Trump fans will “turn MAGA hats into NAGA hats.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump drops the ‘N-word’ in a speech before the tape gets leaked,” he said. “Because if he’s smart, he’ll realize that when he says it in public, he gets away with it, just like he did with Mexicans and Muslims. Now all of a sudden the ‘N-word’ isn’t racist, it’s presidential.”