‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Blames Trump for Roseanne’s Racism

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah did not have much to say about the cancellation of Roseanne on Tuesday. But he did have one theory for why the show’s creator and star thought she could get away with tweeting her racist attack on Valerie Jarrett.

“You know who I blame for this?” he asked. “Donald Trump, that’s who.”

“Because he makes all of his supporters think they’re as impervious as he is,” Noah continued. “He’s just like, ‘C’mon everyone, you can tweet whatever you want, nothing happens!’”

But as the host explained, “It’s not the same for everyone else.” He compared Trump to Superman telling normal people to “follow his lead,” saying, “We can all stand in front of a speeding train, c’mon people!”

ABC decided to cancel its biggest hit on Tuesday after Roseanne Barr tweeted that Jarrett was like a cross between the “muslim brotherhood” and “planet of the apes.” The comedian subsequently apologized to Jarrett and anyone else who was offended, but it was not enough to save her show.

By late Tuesday night, Barr was back on Twitter, retweeting conspiracy theories about Jarrett’s heritage and memes of her face next to a character from Planet of the Apes.

“Tone does start at the top,” Jarrett said on MSNBC earlier in the evening. “We like to look up to our president and feel as though he reflects the values of our country.”