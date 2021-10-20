‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Brutally Mocks Kanye West’s Name Change

Trevor Noah is not impressed with Kanye West’s big name change.

During his rundown of the latest news on Tuesday’s episode of The Daily Show, Noah revealed that the “iconic rapper, fashion designer and self-appointed youth pastor” is “Kanye no more,” adopting “Ye” as his new full, legal name.

“And I’ll be honest, I get why he changed it,” the host said. “I mean, if I had gone super MAGA like he did last year, I also would want to distance myself from myself.”

But what really baffled Noah was the reason the artist formerly known as Kanye West gave for picking his new two-letter moniker. According to the rapper, he made the change for “personal reasons,” specifically that he “believes that ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible.

“OK, first of all, I think it’s safe to assume that anything Kanye does is for personal reasons,” Noah joked. “This man has never uttered the words, ‘Let’s go with whatever’s easier for everyone.’” On top of that, he asked, “What does he mean that he believes ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible?”

While the Bible is arguably “open to many different interpretations,” the host said, “This particular thing is not a belief. It’s something you can count. And ‘ye’ is not remotely the most common word in the Bible.”

Ultimately, though, Noah decided to give “Ye” the benefit of the doubt. After he’s been photographed in recent days sporting a creepy white face mask and meeting with Michael Cohen, he said changing his name “might be the least weird thing he’s ever done.”

